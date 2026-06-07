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Four workers die after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat's Surat

While asphyxiation is likely the primary cause of their death, the exact cause will be confirmed by the postmortem report, DCP said.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 01:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Surat city on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the septic tank, which collects waste from the jewellery cleaning process. (Representative image/PTI)

While asphyxiation is likely the primary cause of their death, the exact cause will be confirmed by the postmortem report, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Alok Kumar said.

The incident occurred at the septic tank, which collects waste from the jewellery cleaning process, in the Ashwini Kumar area, he said.

The facility's septic tank undergoes cleaning and maintenance every two months. This morning, four individuals - a supervisor and three labourers - entered the tank. They collapsed due to the effects of poisonous gas and all of them died, the official said.

"We are examining whose negligence led to the incident, as preliminary investigations indicate that safety protocols were not followed. Nevertheless, we will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.

 
asphyxiation gujarat surat migrant workers
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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