Home / India News / Four-day lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases spike
india news

Four-day lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases spike

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to the people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of Covid-19 symptoms.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Tourists coming to Goa over the course of the four days will be allowed to stay in their hotels but not venture out

Goa will undergo a lockdown for four days from Thursday evening to Monday morning (May 3) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Essential services and industries will be open during the lockdown.

The announcement was made by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday. He urged people not to panic buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of Covid-19 symptoms.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the four-day lockdown:

--Essential services and industries will be exempted during the lockdown but public transport will not be allowed.

--Restaurant kitchens have been allowed to remain open and food deliveries can also take place.

--Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown.

--Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain closed.

--Borders will remain open for essential service transportation.

--Tourists coming to Goa over the course of the four days will be allowed to stay in their hotels but not venture out.

Goa will undergo a lockdown for four days from Thursday evening to Monday morning (May 3) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Essential services and industries will be open during the lockdown.

The announcement was made by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday. He urged people not to panic buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of Covid-19 symptoms.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the four-day lockdown:

--Essential services and industries will be exempted during the lockdown but public transport will not be allowed.

--Restaurant kitchens have been allowed to remain open and food deliveries can also take place.

--Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown.

--Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain closed.

--Borders will remain open for essential service transportation.

--Tourists coming to Goa over the course of the four days will be allowed to stay in their hotels but not venture out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP