Four-day lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases spike

Goa will undergo a lockdown for four days from Thursday evening to Monday morning (May 3) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Essential services and industries will be open during the lockdown.

The announcement was made by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday. He urged people not to panic buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of Covid-19 symptoms.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the four-day lockdown:

--Essential services and industries will be exempted during the lockdown but public transport will not be allowed.

--Restaurant kitchens have been allowed to remain open and food deliveries can also take place.

--Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown.

--Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain closed.

--Borders will remain open for essential service transportation.

--Tourists coming to Goa over the course of the four days will be allowed to stay in their hotels but not venture out.

