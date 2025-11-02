Four lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives have introduced a resolution to formally recognise and commemorate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “genocide”. Four US lawmakers move to label 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide

The resolution sponsored by Republican Congressman David Valadao, calls for official recognition of the riots that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the “1984 Sikh Genocide” as well as for “all perpetrators, regardless of rank or status, to be brought to account”.

The resolution is being supported by groups like the Sikh Coalition, the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the American Sikh Caucus Committee and Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund among others. However, an identical measure introduced by Representative Valadao in October 2024 did not make it to a vote on the floor of the house.

“Sadly, many Sikhs have been targeted for their religious beliefs throughout history, including during the 1984 genocide,” said Congressman Valadao in a statement.

The resolution accuses the Indian government, state institutions and members of parliament of orchestrating the riots.

“As we mark the 40th anniversary of the Sikh Genocide, we remember a dark chapter in history that inflicted pain on Sikh families and communities. This is not just a distant tragedy—it hits home for us here in the San Joaquin Valley, where so many of our Sikh neighbors have shared their stories of loss, survival, and resilience. This resolution is more than a symbol — it’s a time to recognize this horrific time that our Sikh community experienced,” said California Congressman Jim Costa, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC and the Ministry of External Affairs did not comment on the resolution.

While resolutions condemning discrimination against Sikh Americans have been introduced in the House of Representatives over the last few decades, this marks one of the first efforts to memorialise the events of 1984. The US Congress’ interventions on the issue - particularly in the 1980s and 1990s - caused significant bilateral tensions between the United States and India. .