Home / India News / 'Fragile', 'Concerning for us': What India said at UN on Afghanistan situation
"The situation in Afghanistan continues to be very fragile. As its immediate neighbour and a friend to its people, the current situation is of direct concern to us," Tirumurti said.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti.(ANI)

India considers the present situation of Afghanistan as very fragile, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said at the UN Security Council debate of Afghanistan on Thursday. As Afghanistan's neighbour, India was privileged to preside the session last month, Tirumurti said. It is important that the Taliban adhere to its commitment to not allow the use of the Afghan coil for terrorism, including from terror groups designated under Security Council resolution 1267 that lists Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"In this context, we reiterate the need for the voices of Afghan women to be heard, aspirations of Afghan children to be realised and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard," he said.

On the issue of the interim Cabinet that the Taliban have announced that includes several sanctioned names, Tirumurti stressed India’s call for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. “A broad-based, inclusive and representative formation attained through an inclusive negotiated political settlement would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy,” he said.

A day after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the United National Security Council issued a press statement saying that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country. After the blast in Kabul on August 26, the security council issued another statement in which it reiterated its stand and did not mention the name of the Taliban.

With the world taking a wait-and-watch stance, the Taliban have announced their interim cabinet. The ministers may take oath on September 11, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attack. Reports said several countries including China, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, India, have been invited to take part in the ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

