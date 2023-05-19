'Free electricity' promises as Congress targets Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka win

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday announced that electricity charges up to 100 units would be waived for people in the state and charges up to 200 units would be halved if Congress wins the assembly polls to be held later this year.

Kamal Nath made the announcement while addressing a public gathering in Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday.

"Hundred units of electricity will be waived and the electricity bills up to 200 units will be halved if the Congress government comes to power in the state. We don't make false promises. We promised to provide 100 units of electricity at ₹100 during the then Congress government which we fulfilled," Nath said.

He also spoke about the Nari Samman Yojana under which the party has promised monthly aid of ₹1500 to women and subsidised LPG cylinders to households in the state.

"If women get ₹1500 monthly and an LPG cylinder at ₹500, they will be able to educate their children well. Youth should get employment opportunities," he said.

Kamal Nath said that Pithampur industrial area was built during Congress government with the hope that no one should be unemployed in Dhar district.

"But hopes and expectations through which the industrial area was built remained unfulfilled and these will be fulfilled again when the Congress government returns," he said.

He also took a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his laying foundation stones and making announcements.

"CM Chouhan is not only Chief Minister but also has become the Bhoomi Poojan Minister. He had been a speech machine, announcements machine but now he has also become a lie machine. It is not hidden from anyone how corruption is happening in the state," he alleged.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said Congress government in the state had waived off loans of lakhs of farmers and 81,000 farmers in Dhar also benefitted from the initiatives of the government.

"Everyone knows how BJP toppled the government. The BJP grabbed power by horse trading and what did it give people - inflation, atrocities on women, corruption, unemployment and farmers in trouble," he alleged.