Home / India News / Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM
india news

Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

Speaking at inauguration of 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Health Services, the Chief Minister said that the govt intends to provide super specialty eye treatment.
ANI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)

"Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State as part of governments effort to reduce chances of blindness among the people, stated Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Speaking at an inaugural program of Free Eye Check-up and Surgery Camp under the project 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Directorate of Health Services the Chief Minister said that the Government intends to provide super specialty eye treatment through the project 'Vision For All'.

He further stated that camps conducted under the project have helped the Government identify many people with vision difficulties and provide prompt treatment to those who were on verge of losing their vision.

Also read| A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

"'Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State, starting with urban areas and thereafter villages," the CM added.

The camp at Margao received tremendous response with a large number of people from Margao and Fatorda areas registering to get their eyes checked.

The camps provide eye check-up, medicines, spectacles and surgery for free.

'Vision for All' free eye check-up and surgery camps are being organised in association with Prasad Netralaya Udapi Mangalore, Colorcon Company and Ravindra Bhavan Margao.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa govt eye checkup
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP