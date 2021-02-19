Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

"Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State as part of governments effort to reduce chances of blindness among the people, stated Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Speaking at an inaugural program of Free Eye Check-up and Surgery Camp under the project 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Directorate of Health Services the Chief Minister said that the Government intends to provide super specialty eye treatment through the project 'Vision For All'.

He further stated that camps conducted under the project have helped the Government identify many people with vision difficulties and provide prompt treatment to those who were on verge of losing their vision.

Also read| A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

"'Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State, starting with urban areas and thereafter villages," the CM added.

The camp at Margao received tremendous response with a large number of people from Margao and Fatorda areas registering to get their eyes checked.

The camps provide eye check-up, medicines, spectacles and surgery for free.

'Vision for All' free eye check-up and surgery camps are being organised in association with Prasad Netralaya Udapi Mangalore, Colorcon Company and Ravindra Bhavan Margao.