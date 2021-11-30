Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Free ration scheme’s extension to benefit 800 million beneficiaries: PM Modi
india news

Free ration scheme’s extension to benefit 800 million beneficiaries: PM Modi

The cost of extending the scheme for the next four months stands at approximately ₹53,000 crore, according to a cabinet note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media as he arrives at Parliament to attend the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The central government will continue to provide free cereals to nearly 800 million poor people by extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till March next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday

“We are running the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide free grains to more than 80 crore people of the country, so that they don’t face more problems,” Modi told the media ahead of Parliament’s winter session. “The scheme has now been extended to March 2022. With a cost of nearly 260,000 crore ( 2.6 trillion), the scheme assures that over 80 crore people have food to cook in their homes.”

The cabinet on November 24 approved a proposal to extend the PMGKAY, a scheme to distribute free grains per month as a Covid-19 relief measure to two-thirds of India’s population, who were identified as beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act, until March 2022.

The cost of extending the scheme for the next four months stands at approximately 53,000 crore, according to a cabinet note.

RELATED STORIES

Under PMGKAY, the government provides 5 kg of food grain per person per month to 793.9 million beneficiaries. These recipients are covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 and therefore also receive subsidised cereals every month.

The PMGKAY was meant to provide higher quantities of food handouts during the pandemic. It was launched in March 2020 for the April-June 2020 period, but was extended until November 30, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP