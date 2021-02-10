French envoy meets RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain met the general secretary of the RSS, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, in Nagpur on Wednesday.

As per a report in the Organiser, a publication affiliated to the Sangh, the meeting was held at noon. There was no statement from the French embassy about the meeting.

Earlier the Australian high commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO met Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in November last year. Tweeting about the meeting, O’Farrell had said the RSS has been “actively supporting the community during Covid-19”.

“... I met with sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared relief measures the organisation has adopted during these challenging times,” he tweeted.

In 2019, a meeting between Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner took place in Nagpur. The German ambassador had also tweeted about the meeting, which set off a storm on social media with many criticising it.

The RSS describes the meetings as part of the organisation’s outreach.