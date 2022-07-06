French jet engine company Safran meets Rajnath on India plan

New Delhi: A high-level delegation of French aircraft engine maker Safran Group on Tuesday met defence minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him on the firm’s upcoming projects in the country, including the establishment of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and its new joint ventures being inaugurated in Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week, officials familiar with the development said.

During the meeting with the delegation headed by CEO Olivier Andries, Singh asked Safran to explore more opportunities for co-development and co-production in line with the government’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative. The firm is one of the leading original equipment manufacturers of advanced aircraft engines for commercial and fighter jets.

“During the meeting, the CEO of Safran briefed the Raksha Mantri of their company’s plans to set up an MRO facility in India for the overhaul of LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines in use by Indian and foreign commercial airlines,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MRO facility will involve an investment of $150 million, will create 500-600 highly skilled jobs and will have the capacity to overhaul more than 250 engines per year.

India and France have had a very strong relationship in the aviation sector since the 1950s, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.

“India urgently needs to develop an engine manufacturing ecosystem. The setting up of the MRO facility for the new-generation LEAP engines will provide a boost to the indigenous aero engine manufacturing sector,” he added.

According to an official familiar with developments, the Safran CEO also briefed Singh about the new joint ventures that will be inaugurated this week — Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power India Pvt Ltd (both to come up in Hyderabad), and Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines in Bengaluru.

The Safran Aircraft Engines in Hyderabad will involve an investment of 36 million Euros, and will produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines including rotating seals, the ministry said.

Safran Electrical & Power India will produce harnesses for civil and fighter jets. The joint venture between Safran and HAL is for the production of rigid piping for aircraft engines including helicopter engines, the statement said. The joint venture is expected to soon hire 160 highly skilled personnel.

“The CEO of Safran outlined his company’s long-term plan in co-development and co-production of advanced jet engines and transfer of technology as per existing policy of Government of India,” the statement said.

Singh highlighted the importance India attaches to its strategic partnership with France, and welcomed the setting up of the new facilities in Hyderabad and the joint venture in Bengaluru.

“We are a big market. However, we are increasingly focused on making in India for addressing the needs in a competitive manner and supplying to friendly foreign countries. You can leverage all the competitive advantages India offers, including the cost advantages and availability of trained manpower,” Singh said during the meeting.