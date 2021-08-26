Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra again go past 5000 after 5 days

The total number of Covid-19 patients recorded in Maharashtra has now reached 6,437,680 including 50,183 active patients.
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Mumbai’s tally of new Covid cases rose to 342 with four deaths taking the toll to 15,956 in the metropolis. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

After a gap of five days, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra again breached the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with the state recording 5,031 fresh cases and 216 infection related deaths, as per official data.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director of Masina Hospital, said people were gradually giving up Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We are seeing that people are not maintaining social distance and have become very careless with regards to wearing masks and taking precautions. We are seeing an increasing number of Delta Plus virus cases and if this continues, we might face a third wave,” warned Dr Mehra.

Mumbai’s tally of new Covid cases rose to 342 with four deaths taking the toll to 15,956 in the metropolis. The total number of Covid-19 patients recorded in Maharashtra has now reached 6,437,680 including 50,183 active patients. Maharashtra’s death toll due to the disease has reached 136,571.

Pune has 12,673 active patients- the most in the state, followed by 7,041 in Thane and 5,400 in Satara. The state also recorded 4,380 recoveries from the disease on Wednesday.

A total of 207,995 tests were carried out across the state on Wednesday,

