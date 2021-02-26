Fresh rains and snowfall in Kashmir since early Friday morning

Fresh rains and snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir were seen since early Friday following the weather department’s forecast of a wet spell including rain and snow, beginning Tuesday till the end of February.

Since morning, several parts of Kashmir observed rainfall, while the upper reaches recorded snowfall. Famous tourist and ski resort Gulmarg also received fresh snowfall. Today the second edition of Kehlo India winter games is beginning at the ski resort.

"Under the influence of two Western Disturbances, scattered and widespread rain and snow is most likely in J&K during February 22 to the end of the month. This system is to affect north Kashmir, Western Ladakh in the next two days, central, south Kashmir, Pirpanchal and Jammu from 25 Feb onwards," director, IMD, Sonum Lotus, had said. Western Disturbances – winds blowing from the Mediterranean mostly bring rains or snow in the valley.

He also said that due to a change in weather conditions there could be heavy rains at some places on February 25 and 26, causing a possible disruption in flights on February 26th.

After a harsh winter in January, Kashmir witnessed dry weather for the past more than two weeks, as day temperatures hovered around 8 to 9 degrees above normal in summer capital Srinagar and other places.

Srinagar recorded 1.5 degree centigrade temperature during night, while Gulmarg recorded minus 5.8 and Pahalgam recorded minus 3.5 degree centigrade temperature.

Also Read: JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys

Kashmir has been experiencing the harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 8.8 degrees C, lowest since the January of 1991.

There were a number of snow spells as well as chilly nights causing water bodies and water pipes to freeze for weeks.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21(Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).