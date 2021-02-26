JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys

The results of class 10th Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Kashmir zone were declared on Friday morning in which 75 percent of students were declared passed.

According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.

Of the total students 9441 passed in grade A, 11,347 in A2, and 11,050 in B1 grade. However, 18,626 couldn't pass the examinations. The examinations were held last year.

How to check the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Kashmir results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number and submit

The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

