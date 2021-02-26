JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division results declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 annual regular (Kashmir) examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Kashmir) result 2020.
How to check the JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Kashmir) result:
Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Kashmir results
Key in your roll number and submit
Your JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check
- JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
