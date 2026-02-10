Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, Met predicts rain in plains over next 24 hours

    Kashmir's higher regions were blanketed in fresh snowfall, delighting tourists at Gulmarg while the rest of the valley braced for predicted rain.

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 1:44 PM IST
    PTIPosted by Yamini C S
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday as night temperatures rose due to overcast conditions in the valley, officials said.

    People make their way through a snow-covered area in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)
    People make their way through a snow-covered area in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)

    Hundreds of tourists in Gulmarg resort in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir were pleasantly surprised as they woke up to snowfall in the early hours.

    ALSO READ | Indian Air Force helicopter airlifts 85-year-old woman as heavy snowfall lashes Himachal Pradesh | Watch

    Overcast conditions prevailed in the rest of the valley as the meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains over the next 24 hours.

    The cloudy skies, however, pushed the night temperature higher as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Monday night, 3.1 degrees higher than the seasonal average, the officials said.

    ALSO READ | Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s higher reaches; avalanche alerts issued in several districts

    They said Gulmarg, the popular ski resort, was the coldest in Kashmir with a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

    The mercury in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as a base camp for the Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the officials added.

    ALSO READ | Chillai Kalan ends with snowfall, bringing relief from prolonged dry spell in J&K

    Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at zero degrees Celsius, the Met said.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Namibia vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir, Met Predicts Rain In Plains Over Next 24 Hours
    This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes