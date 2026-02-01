Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s higher reaches; avalanche alerts issued in several districts

Mussoorie: Light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand, while the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun issued avalanche alerts in several hill districts as unstable weather conditions continue. Light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand. (PTI)

According to the Meteorological Centre, snowfall and rain were recorded in areas located at altitudes of 2,800 metres and above in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Mixed weather conditions are likely to continue on Monday, with light to moderate rain and snowfall expected at a few places in these districts, particularly in high-altitude regions. Dehradun and Nainital districts may also witness very light to light rain or snowfall in isolated higher-altitude areas, while the remaining districts of the state are likely to remain dry, the weather department said.

Issuing a yellow alert, the IMD Dehradun has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are also likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Also Read: Orange alert issued for avalanche risk as rain, snow block Uttarakhand highways

The State Emergency Control Centre in Dehradun has also issued a safety bulletin for high-altitude areas, citing a dual threat of avalanches and turbulent weather.

According to the State Emergency Control Room, the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) has declared a Danger Level 2 (Yellow Alert) for Chamoli district for avalanche risk, valid for 24 hours from 5 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday. A Danger Level 1 (Green Alert) has also been issued for Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh, indicating the need for caution in snow-bound areas.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid steep slopes and avalanche-prone zones, clear snow accumulation from rooftops to prevent structural damage, and remain alert while moving in snowy areas. People have also been advised to avoid stopping in vulnerable locations and stay cautious of trees and rocks that may act as obstacles during snow slides.

“Light snow and rain were experienced in higher reaches at isolated places. The western disturbance currently active is likely to prevail overnight. Another weak system is developing, but it will not have much impact, and weather conditions are expected to start clearing from February 4,” IMD Dehradun Centre director CS Tomar said.

In Uttarkashi district, light snowfall was reported in Yamunotri Dham, Kharsali, and the higher reaches of the Gangotri area. As a precautionary measure, the movement of travellers was temporarily halted, officials from the district disaster management authority said.

In the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, Kashipur recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 10 mm, followed by Jaspur (5 mm) and the Uttarakhand Technical University area (4 mm). Light showers were also reported in Chakrata, Kotdwar and Roorkee, ranging between 2 mm and 2.3 mm.

The state also witnessed strong wind activity, with Jeolikote (Nainital) recording the highest surface wind speed of 50 kmph, followed by Champawat (44 kmph), Maldevta (41 kmph) and Kashipur (37 kmph).

While Dehradun recorded thunderstorms and the state’s highest maximum temperature of 25.1°C, parts of the plains experienced sharp cold conditions. Roorkee and Pantnagar officially recorded ‘Cold Day’ conditions, with maximum temperature departures of 5.7°C and 4.6°C, respectively.

Mukteshwar (Nainital) remained the coldest location in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.8°C. Overall, maximum temperatures in the plains ranged from appreciably above to below normal, while hill regions remained largely warmer than average.

Farmers across hill districts welcomed the fresh spell of rain and snowfall, saying it would benefit crops that were under stress due to prolonged dry conditions in November and December last year. “The fresh spell of rain and snow has given new life to our crops. If this trend continues, it will help save wheat, lentil and apple crops,” Balak Ram, a farmer from Uttarkashi district, said.