Orange alert issued for avalanche risk as rain, snow block Uttarakhand highways

Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for a medium-level avalanche risk in high-altitude areas for the next 24 hours after overnight rain and snowfall blocked key routes, including the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways. Snow clearance work was also carried out on the Yamunotri Highway up to Jan Ki Chatti, restoring traffic on both routes.

In Uttarkashi district, the Gangotri Highway was closed due to heavy overnight snowfall. Disaster management teams, along with the Border Roads Organisation, later cleared snow from the route. “The Gangotri Highway has been opened for traffic up to Sukki Top, while vehicles fitted with snow chains are allowed beyond that point towards Gangotri,” Uttarkashi district disaster management officer Shardul Gusain said.

The state disaster management authority’s alert is effective from 5.30 pm on Wednesday to 5.30 pm on Thursday and applies to areas located above 2,800 metres in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. The vulnerable locations identified include Purola, Barkot, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Sonprayag and adjoining areas. Residents and travellers have been advised to exercise extreme caution due to the likelihood of snow slides.

Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have been placed under the orange category (Category-3) alert, as deep and unstable snow accumulation poses a significant risk of natural avalanches that may reach valley floors, according to the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE).

Pithoragarh has been placed under the yellow category (Category-2), indicating the presence of unstable snow on some slopes with a possibility of small avalanches, while Bageshwar falls under the green category (Category-1), where conditions are largely stable but local instability triggered by human activity cannot be ruled out.

Secretary of the disaster management and rehabilitation department Vinod Kumar Suman directed district magistrates to maintain constant surveillance in sensitive areas.

“All concerned departments have been asked to remain vigilant following the orange alert issued by the state disaster management authority and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A close watch is being maintained in avalanche-prone areas of the district,” Gusain said.

The state recorded widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, receiving 20.4 mm of rain—an excess of 1,348% over the daily normal of 1.4 mm. Bageshwar recorded the highest rainfall at 36.2 mm, followed by Nainital (32.4 mm) and Udham Singh Nagar (19.1 mm). Dehradun received 20.3 mm of rain, while Haridwar recorded 10.1 mm.

Snowfall was also reported at higher altitudes, with Shama and Munsiyari receiving 5 cm each, Jan Ki Chatti and Surkanda Ji 3.5 cm, Mukteshwar 1.5 cm, and traces in Kuthnaur. The combined precipitation led to a drop in temperatures across the state.

Isolated thunderstorms, hail and severe cold conditions were also reported from several areas, including Dehradun, Mussoorie, Tehri, Pantnagar, Haridwar, Mukteshwar and Jolly Grant. The highest maximum temperature of 25.1°C was recorded in Mohkampur (Dehradun), while Pantnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.8°C.

IMD Dehradun Centre director C.S. Tomar said light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely at a few places in hilly districts, while shallow to moderate fog may occur in valleys during the week. A further dip in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5°C in the plains and 1 to 2°C in the hills is expected over the next two days, though no cold wave warning has been issued.