Fresh twist to Bose-Kalyan face off after politician files counter police complaint against governor

Seeking to provide information under section 173 of the BNSS, Banerjee, in his complaint, which he filed through his lawyers, sought police action against the governor under multiple sections of the BNS, including those pertaining to criminal conspiracy and acts endangering India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

"CV Ananda Bose, in agreement with some unknown politically motivated persons having common object, intentionally, willfully, deliberately and purposely made some statements to excite rebellion and/or subversive activities and encouraged feelings of separatist activities against the government and the state of West Bengal, inter alia endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," Banerjee stated in his complaint.

The politician's move came a day after Bose, in his FIR, slapped him with several sections of the BNS, including those pertaining to crime to assault or wrongfully restrain the President or a state governor with the intent to compel them from exercising their lawful powers, acts that endanger India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

The governor had lodged his complaint following the conduct of a search operation, which was live-streamed, at the Raj Bhavan compound for weapons and ammunition, an act prodded by Banerjee's earlier allegations to that effect, and top officials at the Governor's House later stating that "nothing was found inside the premises" which could corroborate the TMC MP's claims.

Banerjee, on the other hand, referred to multiple media reports of the Governor's past public statements and accused him of interfering in the electoral process of West Bengal and "wantonly giving provocation to a particular religious community to cause riot and promote enmity among people".

The MP from Serampore in Hooghly district also charged Bose with making "false, fabricated and politically motivated statements" against the police force in the state and making baseless and irresponsible statements from the corridors of Raj Bhavan to cause "fear and alarm the public".

" clearly indicates that CV Ananda Bose is in unholy political alliance with the leaders of political parties and shelters persons belonging to the said political party, who conspires to incite violence in the state of West Bengal by promoting enmity amongst religious groups and other factions of the public at large," Banerjee wrote in his police complaint.

Urging the police to probe into the "off-record and unofficial links, conversations and meetings between Bose and the criminals, disguised as political leaders", the TMC leader stressed the need to "find out the real conspirators behind the criminal acts of CV Ananda Bose".

Banerjee also named a senior official attached to the governor's secretariat at Raj Bhavan and underscored the "importance" of the need to probe "his participation in the criminal activities of the said CV Ananda Bose".

