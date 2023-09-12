Fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur, 3 shot dead

Three men were shot dead when armed miscreants opened fire on them in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district in a fresh bout of violence in the strife-torn state in less than a week.

Since May 3, when ethnic violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities, at least 162 people have died. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 8:30 am between the villages of Ireng and Karam Vaiphei in Kanggui area of the district. Security forces deployed in the area have launched combing operations to nab the suspects.

“The incident took place when three Kuki persons who were going in a vehicle were waylaid by armed miscreants and shot dead,” Tholu Rocky, additional superintendent of police, Kangpokpi, confirmed.

“Unlike mentioned in some reports, there was no gunfight. We have started investigations to nab those responsible. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” Rocky informed.

The attack was carried out in an area bordering Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts and the suspects are believed to have fled from the area in a vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police and columns of Assam Rifles have reached the spot. (Security) Forces are jointly conducting cordon and search operations,” said another official aware of the case.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki umbrella group, identified the deceased as Satneo Tuboi, Ngamminlun Lhouvum (both from K Ponlen) and Ngamminlun Kipgen of Lhangkichoi.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in a statement said that the three dead were Kuki-Zo residents, adding that the armed miscreants were dressed in military fatigue.

In July, HT had reported that central agencies had warned Manipur police to be alert about miscreants who had sourced police and security forces uniforms to masquerade as security personnel and fuel violence.

On September 8, two men were killed and several others injured in the Pallel area of the state. The two men were part of a mob, which surrounded a sector office of Assam Rifles in Pallel and fired at security personnel. At least one Assam Rifles soldier and two Indian Reserve Battalion personnel sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Two killed in Manipur after mob clashes with forces

Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal communities since May 3, which have claimed over 160 lives and displaced around 50,000 people.

On August 29, and August 31, clashes between tribal Kukis and dominant Meiteis left at least eight people dead and over two dozen, including three India Reserve Battalion personnel, wounded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital....view detail ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail