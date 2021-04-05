Friend dies during hunting mishap, 3 end life, say cops

Dehradun/Mussoorie

Three men allegedly died by suicide by after their friend died in accidental firing while they were hunting in a forest in Ghansali area of Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Sunday.

Tripti Bhatt, senior superintendent of police, Tehri Garhwal, said, “According to villagers, the four men had gone to forest for hunting along with three others from the village.”

“In the forest, one of them died in an accidental fire from the gun of one of the three...,” Bhatt said. News agency PTI quoted SDM PR Chauhan as saying that three of the group committed suicide, apparently due to a sense of guilt over the incident.

“One of them arranged a poisonous substance and gave it to the three while asking the two youngest members, aged 18 and 20, to return and inform the villagers about the incident,” Bhatt said, adding that two of them returned to the village in the wee hours on Sunday and informed the local residents about the incident.

Police said they were yet to ascertain how the man accessed the poisonous substance.

“The villagers reached to the spot and took the four to a local hospital, where the three were declared brought dead while one of them died during treatment. However, the one who had arranged the poisonous substance went missing,” said Bhatt.

“...No case has been registered yet. Search is on to find the missing man and the gun used,” Bhatt said, adding that police are probing it from all angles.