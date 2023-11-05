From 2024 elections to Moon mission, 10 things PM Modi said at HTLS 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a host of development measures taken by his government to highlight the changes and said the people will "break all barriers" to support the Bharatiya Janata in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while delivering the closing address of the 21st Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the closing address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi on Saturday, (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Modi was referring to the theme of the event - 'Beyond Barriers' - and said it has given a clear indication that in the 2024 general elections, people will support the ruling BJP "breaking all barriers".

HTLS 2023: 10 things to know about PM Modi's speech

1. PM Modi said India has smashed barriers – real perceived and exaggerated – over the past decade to bolster the self-confidence of Indians and put the nation firmly on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

2. Modi also spoke about his government’s philosophy in eradicating poverty, the expansion of the middle class, and the virtuous cycle between pulling people out of impoverishment and boosting the incomes of the salaried.

3. He also said dynastic rule and nepotism had been the "real barrier" for India and with his government bringing about a change and in the past few years, the common person feels empowered and encouraged.

"From the poor to the richest investor, people believe that this is Bharat’s time. The self-belief of every Indian is our greatest strength and can help us surpass any barrier. I believe that in 2047, when HT Leadership Summit happens again, the theme will be -- developed nation, what next?"

4. Modi referred to the historic touchdown on the Moon, the successful G20 Summit, the boom in mobile manufacturing and digital transactions and the strides taken by the startup sector.

5. In his 40-minute speech, Modi said India and Indians faced a slew of barriers for a long time after being attacked, and were then bound by long periods of slavery.

"The flame that was produced during the independence movement, the feeling of collectiveness broke several barriers. After Independence, it was expected that this momentum will be carried forward. But this did not happen unfortunately."

6. Modi said these fetters ensured that India didn’t progress commensurate with its capabilities. “One big barrier was a mental barrier. Some barriers were real, other barriers were perceived, and some barriers were exaggerated. After 2014, India has been working hard to break these barriers. We have already surpassed many…and today, we are marching forward after breaking free of all shackles,” he added. “And India will not stop at this..sitaron ke aage jahan aur bhi hain (beyond the stars, there lie new worlds).”

7. The PM also cited the example of the Swachh Bharat Mission and recalled that when he spoke about the issue from the ramparts of the Red Fort, people thought talking about issues such as toilets and sanitary pads was against the prestige of his position.

8. Citing data, Modi said the number of those filing income tax returns has almost doubled in 2023 to 7.5 crore in 10 years.

9. Modi said the length of highways being built daily has risen to 30 km from 12 km, while the number of operational airports has more than doubled to almost 150 from 70. He said more than 40,000 km of rail track has been doubled by his government against only 20,000 km done till 2014.

10. Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said a lot of fear-mongering used to be done about the impact of Article 370 removal but his government opened the doors to development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir by removing it. Terrorism is ending there and tourism rising, Modi said, underlining that his government has committed to the region reaching new heights of development.

"Pictures of Lal Chowk have shown how Jammu & Kashmir is changing. Today, terrorism is coming to an end in the Union Territory and tourism is growing continuously. We are committed to taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON