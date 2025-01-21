Meet MTech Baba, a corporate honcho who became a Naga sadhu

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the biggest Hindu spiritual gatherings, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after a gap of 144 years. While the Kumbh Mela holds great religious significance, it throws up many interesting stories of personal transformation every day. Devotees at Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.(PTI)

From the now-famous IITian Baba to Mahamandaleshwar Sahaj Yogini Shailaja Giri and Ambassador Baba, all are great stories of spirituality over worldly pleasures, which emerged during Mahakumbh.

One such exemplary sadhu is Digambar Krishna Giri, presently popularly called MTech Baba. A journey of transformation from an ace corporate leader to a Naga Sadhu epitomizes the pure search for self-peace and ultimate fulfilment in this saga.

Who is MTech Baba Digambar Krishna Giri?

Hailing from a Southern Indian Brahmin family, a post-graduating from Karnataka University, MTech Baba occupied some highly significant positions among the best MNCs worldwide.

According to News Nine, during his corporate career, MTech Baba managed a team of over 400 employees and earned an attractive salary.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Drone footage shows smoke engulfing from blaze at Kumbh camp

But, despite being at the pinnacle of his career and having gained what many considered the ultimate success full of worldly pleasures, MTech Baba found himself lost and disillusioned in his previous life.

After years of introspection, MTech Baba retired from his corporate life in 2010 in search of a more meaningful existence. However, he started his spiritual journey ten years later in 2019 when he became a Naga Sadhu.

He first visited several Akharas but was rejected. He then went to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where he renounced the world after immersing his belongings in the Ganges and spent ten days living as a beggar, dressed as a monk, News Nine reported.

Also Read | Gautam Adani performs aarti at Mahakumbh, visits ISKCON kitchen

MTech Baba finally found a spiritual home within the Niranjani Akhara, where he was initiated by Mahant Shri Ram Ratan Giri Maharaj and became a Naga Sadhu.

Later, MTech Baba was compelled to shift from Almora because of a fire but despite all the hardships, he continues to lead a life of spirituality with absolute dedication. He now lives in a small village in Uttarkashi.