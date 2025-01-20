Mahakumbh 2025: Drone footage shows smoke engulfing from blaze at Kumbh camp

A massive fire broke out at the Gita Press camp at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday, gutting about 40 straw huts and six other tents. Mahakumbh fire: Smoke billowing out of tents after a blaze erupted at Gita Press camp at Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday.(PTI)

Teams of the state disaster response force (SDRF), national disaster response force (NDRF), and the fire department brought the blaze under control and doused it by 5 pm.

The fire, which broke out at a kitchen of Gita Press camp in Sector 19 at 4:10 pm, was triggered after a "small cylinder started leaking while preparing tea. Soon, two other gas cylinders kept there exploded", an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in the city to review the preparations ahead of Mauni Amavasya, also reached the scene, directing authorities to take steps to avoid such incident in future.

Black smoke emerging from the blaze engulfed the area near in and around the camp. Drone visuals showed the massive blaze and fire tenders at the spot.

WATCH:

According to the statement, one Jaspreet, while running from the spot, had fainted and injured his leg. Officials rushed him to the Mahakumbh Mela hospital, where he received first aid.

Jaspreet was later moved to the Swarupani Medical College in Prayagraj, it said, adding that he was said to be out of danger.

The blaze also destroyed other necessity items like cots, blankets, chairs, etc., the statement mentioned. Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar told news agency PTI that the thatched roofs of the tents caught fire while the rest of the structures are still there.

The affected area was cordoned off for devotees as onlookers captured the rising flames on their mobile phones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to CM Adityanath over the phone to enquire about the incident.

In light of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released an advisory on fire safety to all the camps at the Mahakumbh Mela.

The advisory asked people to quickly inform the Mela control, local police, and fire stations on 112, 1920, 1090, or the numbers specified by ICCC in case of a fire or emergency incident.

"During an emergency, remain calm and work with a cool mind, using the nearest fire-fighting equipment from a safe distance, without putting yourself in danger, to attempt extinguishing the fire," the advisory further read.

It asked devotees to be aware of the nearest exit routes, fire-fighting equipments, and keep an adequate supply of water and sand near the tents.

The advisory also asked to not store flammable materials such as petrol, kerosene, diesel, gas, or candles inside the tent.

Millions of devotees have been thronging the Mahakumbh Mela and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to mark the grand event.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI)