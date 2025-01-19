Menu Explore
Mahakumbh fire: Cylinder blast sparks major blaze, fire tenders at spot

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Mahakumbh fire: There was no immediate news of any casualties.

Mahakumbh fire: Mahakumbh fire: A major fire broke out at the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. There was no immediate news of any casualties.

Mahakumbh fire: Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in a camp during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 19.(PTI)
The fire broke out in Sector 19 of Mahakumbh Tent City. The police said it was caused by an explosion of cooking cylinders. About 15 to 18 tents were burnt down.

“Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps.” Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

Mahakumbh fire: The fire broke out in Sector 19 of Mahakumbh tent city.(HT photo)
Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar told ANI that the fire broke out at 4.30pm in sector 19 in the tent of Gita press. "…There is no information of any casualty. The situation is under control," he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the fire incident in Mahakumbh, his office said, adding that senior officers are also present on the spot.

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in a camp during Mahakumbh at Sangam in Prayagraj on January 19.(PTI)
"Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety," a post on X by the Maha Kumbh 2025 official handle said.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees did the 'snan' (holy dip) on Sunday.

See More
