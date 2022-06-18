'From Army to mines... policies being made for women', says PM in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹21,000 crores in his home state of Gujarat. He dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various railway projects worth ₹16,000 crores. While addressing a gathering in Vadodara, the prime minister highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by his government in the past eight years. “Our double-engine govt has empowered women in the last 8 yrs. Their empowerment is imperative for India's development. Today, from Army to mines, policies are being made keeping women's welfare in mind,” the prime minister said. “In this 21st century, the rapid welfare and empowerment of women is necessary for India's speedy growth. Today, India is taking decisions while keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of the women,” he said, adding that the government has designed welfare schemes keeping in mind the needs of women at all walks of life.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her 100th birthday. On this occasion, the prime minister tweeted a blog post in which he expressed his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion.

“Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of Mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and Mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same - age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever,” he wrote.

