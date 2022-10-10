From beauty kits to airports: This sarpanch candidate vows a largesse for voters

An election poster-cum-manifesto has been gaining a lot of traction on social media for the promises made in it by the candidate. The poster that went viral after an IPS officer, named Arun Bothra, shared it on Twitter, promises everything from "free makeup kits for women to construction of three airports in the village" if elected as its sarpanch.

In the poster, the candidate, Jaikaran Lathwal, first highlighted his key skills – he is “educated, hard-working, determined, and (an) honest candidate”.

This is followed by a rhyming phrase that said Lathwal has worked, will work, and will respect everyone.

It is the second half of the poster that drew the attention of Twitterati. Here, Lathwal promises to build three airports in the village, reduce fuel costs to ₹20/litre, and reduce gas cylinder prices to ₹100. He also pledged to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Lathwal, who can be seen in a pink shirt with folded hands in the posters, also, vows to arrange for a slew of goodies, including free wi-fi, beauty kits for all women, free bikes for every family, and even a bottle of booze a day for those who are addicted to it.

He has more in store for his village. A metro connection between Sirsadh to Delhi and helicopter flights from the hamlet to Gohana every five minutes.

It is unclear whether Lathwal's poster helped him receive adequate votes, but it sure elicited some light moments on Twitter.

While some netizens had a good laugh over the promises, others expressed their wish to relocate to this hamlet. "Now even Kejriwal in coma. Was thinking “Ab shaadi kaise karoon,” an user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Whether he should not contest loksabha election if ED, IT, CBI, DRI do not reach to him by that time?”

