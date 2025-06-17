From call centre to theft: How woman robbed houses in Delhi using ‘master keys’

Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old call centre employee turned burglar from the Chhatarpur area for targeting several locked houses in southwest Delhi with the help of 50 master keys. Police arrested Joynila, the Manipur native, from Delhi's Chhatarpur area on June 14.(Representative Image/ANI File)

The accused, Joynila Tongsin Anal, a native of Manipur, moved to Delhi in October 2024 and took up a job at a call centre, news agency PTI reported. She lived in Munirka, an official said.

During interrogation, Joynila confessed to the burglaries and also led the cops to her residence where items she stole from several houses were kept.

How did she rob using master keys?

After working at the call centre for a while, Joynila quit her job. She allegedly began looking for locked homes in the nearby areas such as Kishangarh and Safdarjung Enclave.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel revealed that the accused used a bunch of keys to test door locks and enter the homes without alarming anyone, looting the valuables present inside.

The DCP described her method as "systematic" and added that Joynila "scouted locked homes and used keys in her possession to silently enter. The recoveries and her confession have helped us solve at least four burglary cases".

How did she get caught?

The case of locked homes being targeted came to light when two separate complaints of burglary were filed at Kishangarh police station and Safdarjung Enclave police station earlier this month.

One of the complainants alleged that a laptop, an LED TV, and camera accessories were stolen from his Munirka home. Another said in his complaint that gold and diamond earrings, a headphone, shoes, along with ₹1,300 cash, were stolen from his residence.

Probe into these cases led to Joynila's arrest from Chhatarpur on June 14.

DCP Goel said that along with the stolen items, police also recovered the 50 keys she used to open the locked homes discreetly.