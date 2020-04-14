‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:05 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the 21-day lockdown till May 3, he also sought people’s support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Prime Minister also said that all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored on how strictly they are implementing norms of the lockdown till April 20.

“States which will not let hotspots increase will be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions,” he said.

Modi’s announcements came on a day India recorded 10,363 coronavirus cases and 339 deaths.

Here are the seven requests made by PM Modi in his address:

* Elders at home

“We have to do take extra care for them and keep them very safe from corona. Especially those who have chronic diseases,” PM Modi said.

* Lockdown rules

“Follow the Lakshman Rekha of lockdown and social distancing and use masks and homemade face covers mandatorily,” he said.

* AYUSH ministry

“Follow the instructions given by the ministry of AYUSH to increase your immunity. Drink hot water and kadha continuously,” he said.

* Aarogya Setu app

“To help prevent the spread of corona infection, download the Arogya Setu app and also inspire others to do it as well,” he said.

* Help the needy

“Take care of as many poor families as you can and try to meet their food requirement,” he said.

* Be kind

“Be sensitive to people who work with you in your business and industry and their needs. Do not sack people working for you,” he said.

* Corona warriors

“Respect doctors, nurses, sanitation worker, police personnel and all those fighting against Covid-19,” he said.