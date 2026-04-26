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From conflict to progress: Remote Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity

From conflict to progress: Remote Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:33 am IST
PTI |
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Raipur, A remote village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region, once a stronghold of Maoists, has got electricity for the first time after decades without power supply and other basic facilities, officials said on Sunday.

From conflict to progress: Remote Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity

When bulbs lit up for the first time on Friday, residents of Irpanar village saw not just light but a powerful symbol of development, a local said.

Having relied on lanterns and firewood for years, villagers described the moment as historic and thanked the administration and the electricity department for the effort.

The electricity would enable children to study at night and provide access to basic facilities like mobile charging.

The availability of fans, lights and small appliances is expected to ease daily life, while opening possibilities for digital education, healthcare access, communication and small businesses in the future, the resident added.

Around 10 families will benefit from the electrification, which was done at a cost of 56.11 lakh in the village, located deep inside the forested and hilly terrain of Narayanpur district, as per officials.

Providing electricity through the grid to Irpanar was not a routine technical task. Though located around 30 km from the district headquarters, the route involves rough tracks, steep climbs, dense forests and stretches that require travel on foot, with connectivity worsening during the monsoon, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said.

The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited executed the work on priority, relying on manual labour and local support in several stretches where machinery could not be used, she said.

Despite difficult geographical conditions, officials completed the expansion of power lines, installation of poles and household connections in a time-bound manner, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
electricity raipur chhattisgarh maoists
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