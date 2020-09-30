e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / From driving license to health insurance, five new rules from October 1

From driving license to health insurance, five new rules from October 1

While rules regarding driving license, health insurance will benefit people, those regarding TV and money to be sent abroad will be inconvenient.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
         

From October 1, five rules that concern our daily lives will change. Of the new rules which will come into effect from Thursday, while some will benefit people others will cause some inconvenience.

Here are new rules that will kick in from October 1:

Getting driving licenses to become easier: The government has said all documents related to driving license and e-challan shall be maintained on an online portal from October 1. Also, not many documents will be needed to get a driving license. Additionally, no hard copy will be asked for documents found valid electronically. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded on the e-portal and updated periodically.

More facilities in health insurance: According to insurance regulator IRDA, three major changes will be introduced in health insurance. First, insurance companies will make their policies easier so that customers can understand them. Second is to ensure insurance coverage for telemedicine and third and last is that insurance companies will have to provide claims easily.

Fresh sweet in the market: Now, shopkeepers selling sweet will have to inform customers about the duration for which sweet can be consumed. Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for shops selling food items to display on sweets, the duration of time for which these can be used.

TV to become costlier: Buying TV will get costlier as the government will start levying custom duty of 5% on its open sales imports. According to people aware of developments, the government has taken this step to encourage manufacturing. According to reports, a 32-inch TV may get costlier by Rs 600 and 42-inch TV by Rs 1,200-1,500.

More tax on money sent abroad: If you are sending money to you children studying abroad or financially helping a relative, you will have to make an additional payment of 5% at tax collected at source (TCS). The Finance Act, 2020, states that anyone sending money abroad will have to pay TCS under the liberalised remittance scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

tags
top news
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In