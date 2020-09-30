From driving license to health insurance, five new rules from October 1

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:05 IST

From October 1, five rules that concern our daily lives will change. Of the new rules which will come into effect from Thursday, while some will benefit people others will cause some inconvenience.

Here are new rules that will kick in from October 1:

Getting driving licenses to become easier: The government has said all documents related to driving license and e-challan shall be maintained on an online portal from October 1. Also, not many documents will be needed to get a driving license. Additionally, no hard copy will be asked for documents found valid electronically. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded on the e-portal and updated periodically.

More facilities in health insurance: According to insurance regulator IRDA, three major changes will be introduced in health insurance. First, insurance companies will make their policies easier so that customers can understand them. Second is to ensure insurance coverage for telemedicine and third and last is that insurance companies will have to provide claims easily.

Fresh sweet in the market: Now, shopkeepers selling sweet will have to inform customers about the duration for which sweet can be consumed. Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for shops selling food items to display on sweets, the duration of time for which these can be used.

TV to become costlier: Buying TV will get costlier as the government will start levying custom duty of 5% on its open sales imports. According to people aware of developments, the government has taken this step to encourage manufacturing. According to reports, a 32-inch TV may get costlier by Rs 600 and 42-inch TV by Rs 1,200-1,500.

More tax on money sent abroad: If you are sending money to you children studying abroad or financially helping a relative, you will have to make an additional payment of 5% at tax collected at source (TCS). The Finance Act, 2020, states that anyone sending money abroad will have to pay TCS under the liberalised remittance scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).