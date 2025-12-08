From first distress call to dousing of fire which lasted for 2 hours | A timeline of the Goa club fire

At least 25 people were killed after a massive blaze tore through a club in Goa on Saturday night. As authorities work to determine the cause of the fire along with the several illegalities in the setting up by 'Birch by Romeo Lane', the state government has announced an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and those injured in the fire.

The first distress call from the Goa club went at 11:45 PM. However, shortly after the first call, the fire escalated and later engulfed the club, claiming the lives of 20 staff members and five tourists.

Here's a look at the events of the night -

December 6

11:45 PM - Clubgoers and employees call the fire department after they spot a fire on the ceiling above the dance floor after pyrosticks were used during a dance performance.

11:50 PM - People begin to evacuate the club in panic. With over 200 people on location, five tourists ran to the basement to seek shelter from the fire.

In the next five minutes, by 11:55 PM, the blaze had engulfed the roof of the club, and smoke begins to fill the basement.

December 7

At 12:02 AM, the Goa Police control room received a distress call from the club.

By 12:10 AM, fire department officials reached the spot and began to douse the fire.

However, the dousing operations were hampered due to the narrow exit and entry lanes next to the club, which resulted in the fire engine being parked 400 metres away from the site of the fire. By 12:20 AM, the fire department had to call for more reinforcements as the blaze spread.

It took another hour for the fire department to douse the fire. BY 1:30 AM, the fire had been put out.

At 2 AM, rescue work began as officials searched through the property for survivors. Amid this operation, officials found 23 bodies in the basement.

By Sunday morning at 8 AM, the toll had increased to 25 after two other bodies were found in the club.

As the investigation into the fire continues, Goa Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. The arrested have been identified as Rajiv Modak, 49; gate manager Priyanshu Thakur, 32; bar manager Rajveer Singhania, 32, and general manager Vivek Singh, 27.

Furthermore, all 25 dead have been identified by the state government. The families of the deceased have been notified as well. Goa will now be coordinating with other states as it works to send back the bodies to their native towns.