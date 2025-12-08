Four arrested, officials suspended; probe report due in a week in Goa nightclub fire | 10 points

A packed nightclub in North Goa turned into a deadly inferno around midnight as a massive fire tore through the premises, claiming 25 lives, including five tourists. Charred remains of the nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Most of those killed were staff members, police said. Officials added that three people are believed to have died of burn injuries following the explosion, while the others succumbed to smoke inhalation.

At least six people were injured in the incident, five of whom are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Here's more on what happened:

• Among those killed were 20 staff members and five tourists, including four from Delhi. The staff were from several states, including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal, and four were Nepalese nationals.

• Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said initial information showed the nightclub had failed to comply with basic fire safety norms.

• Most of the victims died due to suffocation after getting trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen while trying to escape the flames.

• Firefighting efforts were hampered as narrow lanes prevented fire engines from reaching the spot, forcing water tankers to be stationed nearly 400 metres away.

• Police arrested four members of the nightclub’s management, including the chief General Manager, General Manager, bar manager and gate manager. An FIR was also registered against the club owners and event organisers.

• Three senior Goa government officials were suspended for allowing the nightclub to begin operations in 2023 despite safety violations.

• Chief Minister said the government has formed a probe committee comprising the South Goa Collector, the Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services and the Director of the Forensic Laboratory, which will submit its report within a week.

• The state government announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who died and ₹50,000 for the injured, while arrangements are being made to send the bodies to the victims’ native places.

• President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the tragic incident.

• The Chief Minister said the government would audit nightclubs and other high-footfall venues operating without permission and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.