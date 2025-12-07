‘Rushed out of club only to see…’: Eyewitness recounts Goa fire tragedy that killed 25

Twenty-five people died after a major fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub, in Goa’s Arpora on Sunday, officials said. Preliminary probe suggests the fire was caused by a gas cylinder blast, police said. A major fire broke out at a nightclub in Goa's Arpora.(ANI)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said most of those who died were the club’s kitchen staff along with three to four tourists.

Goa fire news: Eyewitnesses recall deadly blaze

Eyewitnesses recalled how the deadly incident took place and what followed after the blast.

Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, told PTI, “There was a sudden commotion as the flames started erupting. We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames.”

The nightclub was crowded because it was the weekend and at least 100 people were on the dance floor, she said.

She added that after the blaze erupted, some tourists ran downstairs and, in the confusion, ended up in the kitchen on the ground floor. “They (tourists) got trapped there along with other staff. Many managed to run out of the club,” she added.

A resident said they heard an explosion while on the way home and later saw ambulances at the scene after the incident had taken place. "When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached the location, we saw that the incident had already occurred," the local told ANI.

A security guard who works at a restaurant close to the one where the fire started said, “...We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast...”

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the fire in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening".

In a post on X, Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap.