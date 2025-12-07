Four tourists, 14 staff among 25 killed in massive fire at Goa nightclub

A massive fire, believed to have been caused by exploding LPG cylinders, claimed 25 lives at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora, a coastal village in north Goa. A victim being rescued after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast at a nightclub in Arpora, Goa, on Sunday, December 7.(PTI Video Grab)

Most of the dead are staff members, police said. Three persons are believed to have succumbed to burn injuries as a result of the explosion; others succumbed to smoke inhalation, officials said.

“A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members and the identity of 07 is yet to be established. Six persons are injured and their treatment is ongoing. The Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken,” the Goa Police said in an official statement.

The incident took place just past midnight on Saturday, or the early hours of Sunday, and the fire spread quickly through the establishment that was made of highly combustible material.

Most of those who succumbed were working in the basement of the place, leaving them little time to escape, the police also said. The dead include three women.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa... I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. The Chief Minister, who visited the site late on Saturday night, promised “the most stringent action under the law” against the establishment.

“I have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” Sawant also said via X.

PM Narendra Modi also shared condolences and posted on X.

“This is very sad and very disturbing. Goa was always known as a safe tourist destination. We have to undertake a safety audit of all clubs and restaurants especially of air conditioned establishments not just of the guest species but also of the working spaces,” local MLA Michael Lobo said.

Speaking to the reporters on the site, the Chief Minister said that the Club was operating without many of the mandatory permissions and an inquiry would be instituted into the incident. “The fire started on the ground floor of the night club, leaving those in the basement trapped and unable to escape and lead to their death by suffocation,” the CM added, quoting preliminary findings by fire staff.

The nightclub in Goa was operating on the borderlines of the law. Constructed on what was once a saltpan, the nightclub was issued a demolition notice by the local village panchayat as well as the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority. However, the demolition notice was stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats on appeal, allowing the club to continue to operate.

Identification of the deceased was currently under process, police said.