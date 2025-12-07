'Very painful day for all of Goa': After nightclub fire, CM promises action, PM takes stock

Describing it as “very painful day” for the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday promised swift action for those found responsible for a fire, caused most probably by a cylinder blast, that killed 25 people in the early hours of the day. CM Pramod Sawant at the fire site in Goa on Sunday.(PTI Video Grab)

The death toll was reported to be 23 at first, and has risen since.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” the CM posted on X.

"I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The investigation will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly," he said.

During his visit to the site earlier, he said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred... 23 people have lost their lives…"

How fire erupted

Goa police chief Alok Kumar said the police received an alert shortly after midnight. “An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23... The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings” the DGP said, as per news agency ANI.

The incident occurred at a restaurant-cum-nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane, reports said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

PM Modi reacts, expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness in the event of the tragic fire, writing a message on X, stating, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

CM Sawant also added in a separate post that the PM spoke to him on the phone about the matter. “The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time,” he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)