Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Horrific video captures extent of Goa nightclub fire that claimed 23 lives

BySanya Jain
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 06:27 am IST

A horrific video has captured the blaze that erupted inside a nightclub in North Goa on Saturday night

A horrific video has captured the blaze that erupted inside a nightclub in North Goa on Saturday night. At least 23 staff members of the club died in the fire. Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast.

A video has captured the fire that broke out at a nightclub in Goa

"At least 23 bodies have been recovered. Those who have died were the staff of the club," the director general of police said.

Kumar also revealed that police received the alert shortly after midnight. "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings..."

Video captures fire at Goa club

A video circulating online shows the extent of the blaze that claimed 23 lives.

Another video shared by news agency ANI shows the aftermath of the blaze. The video shows the charred remains of the building that housed the popular nightclub of North Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site of the incident.

"The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law...." he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

