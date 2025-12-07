Two tourists from Goa killed in accident near Lonavla

Two tourists from Goa were killed after their car collided with a tipper truck at Lonavla in the early hours of Saturday. The mangled remains of the car in which the tourists were travelling on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The collision took place around 7 am near Shivling Point, and both occupants of the car died on the spot, while the tempo driver sustained serious injuries, said police.

The deceased were identified as Darshan Shankar Sutar, 21 and Mayur Pundlik Vengurlekar, 24, both from Mapusa in Goa.

According to police, a group of 14 friends from Goa came to Lonavla on December 4. They had booked a resort. On Saturday morning, two of them were going towards one of the points in their car. Sutar was driving the car. At around 7 am, on one of the sharp turns, he lost control and rammed head-on into a tipper truck.

Dinesh Tayade, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station, said, “The tipper truck was carrying crash sand and was heading towards Aamby Valley Ambawane to unload it. Near Shivling point, at a sharp turn, an overspeeding car rammed head-on into the truck. Both car occupants died on the spot.”

Police are verifying whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol and are awaiting the post-mortem reports.

The truck driver also sustained injuries to his chest and was rushed to the nearby hospital. Police said, after the initial medical treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

As per the complaint filed by truck driver, Bhiva Kisan Vitekar, 60, a resident of Vehergaon in Maval, an FIR has been filed at Lonavala rural police station against the car driver Sutar under sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) of the BNS and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.