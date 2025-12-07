Video shows moment fire broke out at Goa nightclub, performers rushing out in panic

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing dancers vacating stage as blaze appears from the roof of the Goa nightclub before spreading and turning into a deadly fire that killed at least 25 in the late hours of Saturday. The fire that killed 25 broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Goa's Arpora(Grab from video accessed by HT)

The video - seemingly recorded by a visitor - shows a woman belly-dancing to music being played by a band and flames appearing from the roof of the room - at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa's Arpora - prompting the performers to stop and rush out in panic. Fire can then be seen spreading from the roof in no time. Track latest updates from Goa nightclub fire probe here

People can be heard "aag lag gayi [fire has erupted]" in the backdrop.

Police said they received call regarding the wire at around 12:04 am on Sunday.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire at a nightclub which killed at 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members.

CM Sawant said an FIR has been lodged against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub and they would be arrested, according to PTI news agency. The FIR does not give out names yet.

The man who ran Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa — where the deadly fire broke out late Saturday night and claimed at least 25 lives — has been identified as Saurabh Luthra, according to the local panchayat head, as reported by HT earlier.

Sarpanch of the Arpora village panchayat, Roshan Redkar, said there was a dispute between Luthra and the land owners, "as also a dispute between him and his business partners which had led to complaints against the establishment."