From Go First to Star Air, airlines offer free travel to India's Olympic medalists

A number of Indian airlines, including Go First to Star Air, have now offered free air travel to all sportspersons from the country who won a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This includes all six medalists, as well as the Team India men's hockey team that won the bronze medal at the multi-sports event. This year is being seen as India's best showing at the Olympics yet, with athletes finishing the campaign with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals for the country.

Go First, the airline which was earlier known as Go Air, said that it would give free tickets to the Olympic medalists for the next five years. In a statement on Sunday, Go First said it is offering free travel to "all medal-winners for the next five years until 2025" to celebrate India's best-ever haul of seven medals at an Olympics.

"A token of appreciation for those who brought us glory at #Olympics2021," Go First said in its statement. "We are happy to offer free travel on our network for 5 years to all medal winners."

The airlines also tagged the Twitter handles of the Indian athletes who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On the other hand, Star Air said that it is offering a lifetime of free air travel for the Tokyo 2020 medal winners. "Star Air congratulates all the Indian Olympic Champions of Tokyo 2020," a tweet posted from the airlines' Twitter handle read.

The post included a graphic, showing 'Free Air Tickets' for Indian medalists.

IndiGo airlines had announced earlier on Saturday that it will offer Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the only gold medal for India at the Olympics event this time, unlimited free air travel for one year.

Statement issued by IndiGo Airlines on Neeraj Chopra's gold win at the Olympics (Via @ChhaviLeekha on Twitter)

In a statement, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IndiGo said, "Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights."

"With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience, and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj," he said.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.









(With inputs from agencies)



