From hills to homes: Meghalaya crafts a new story of culture and community

Shillong, Meghalaya’s story is no longer just written in its clouds and hills. It lives in the voices of its people, the warmth of its homes, and the traditions that turn the state into a living heritage.

Nestled in the misty hills and valleys, Meghalaya — aptly called the “abode of clouds” — is carving out a new identity as both a cultural and adventure hub.

While its rolling tea gardens, waterfalls, and living root bridges have long charmed visitors, the state government is now consciously weaving a tourism story that goes far beyond the scenic beauty.

The focus is on homestays, music festivals, eco-tourism, and even hosting the National Games in 2027, all integrated into a pipeline of initiatives designed to generate jobs, empower citizens, and transform Meghalaya into a high-value destination.

A key part of this strategy is the homestay initiative, which moves away from the conventional “Games Village” model for the upcoming sporting event. Instead, athletes, officials, and visitors will be hosted in homestays across the state — ensuring long-term benefits for local communities once the games are over.

“Music has a unique power to unite, and here in Meghalaya, where people are naturally musically inclined, the atmosphere is perfect for such experiences,” says Vera, who runs Risa Forest Green Homestay. "Hosting events like Bryan Adams and Ed Sheeran has been truly commendable — our property saw a full house with guests arriving from across India,” he said.

Like her, many homestay owners across the state are witnessing the ripple effects of Meghalaya’s tourism push — from extended guest stays to steady revenue streams that outlast marquee events. The initiative reflects a conscious effort to marry hospitality with sustainability, giving tourists not only quality accommodation but also immersive cultural experiences, from the local cuisine to traditional art and music.

The state already has more than 820 registered lodging facilities, 300 recognised tourist sites, and more than 50,000 livelihoods linked to tourism.

The chief minister has repeatedly stressed that the homestay model is a “concrete pillar” of Meghalaya’s strategy to enhance accommodation capacity while promoting employment and environmental responsibility.

Known as the “Rock Capital of India,” Shillong is now also emerging as the country’s music capital, with international concerts and festivals like the Cherry Blossom Festival, Winter Tales, and Shillong Literary Festival drawing lakhs of visitors.

In FY24, these events alone attracted 3.37 lakh people, creating nearly 5,000 jobs. “Tourists extended their stay post events, leading to additional nights of occupancy and a steady revenue stream,” says Farah of Belmont Homestay, underlining the economic impact of concert tourism.

Tourism in Meghalaya is also backed by initiatives like the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme, which helps entrepreneurs acquire commercial vehicles with easier access to credit. Local drivers like Khraw in Shillong testify the change. “Earlier, tourists in Shillong were rare, but now we see visitors every week. Thanks to this boom, my income has increased significantly. I now travel regularly with tourists, guiding them to places like Dawki and Cherrapunjee,” he said.

The growth is visible in numbers. From around 10 lakh visitors in 2022, Meghalaya welcomed 16 lakh by 2024, and the trend is expected to climb further with the Umroi Airport in Shillong set to become fully operational by 2027.

Adding to this momentum are 14 new eco-tourism projects planned across four districts, projected to generate more than 1,600 jobs.

For a state that blends breathtaking landscapes with rich cultural traditions, the push to become a USD 16 billion economy by 2032 has tourism at its heart.

As homestays expand, music and cultural festivals grow, infrastructure strengthens, and global artists continue to arrive, Meghalaya’s story is shifting. It is no longer just the “abode of clouds” but a destination where hospitality, heritage, and harmony meet — and where the world is being invited to stay a little longer.

