‘From humble beginnings to a yogi mindset’: PM Modi's top quotes from a conversation with Lex Fridman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with renowned podcaster and US-based computer scientist Lex Fridman for an in-depth discussion. Released today, the conversation covered an array of topics from the Prime Minister's personal stories to his idea of leadership and democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with podcaster Lex Fridman.(PTI)

PM Modi also revealed fascinating facts about his birthplace, influential figures in his childhood and lessons learned while working at his father's tea shop.

The three-time Prime Minister also shared insights on India's new diplomatic approach, offered high praise for US President Donald Trump and expressed his belief in India's potential to lead in global affairs.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi from The Lex Fridman podcast:

1- “My strength lies not in my name, but in the backing of 1.4 billion Indians and thousands of years of timeless culture and heritage.”

2- “Whenever we speak of peace, the world listens to us. Because India is the land of Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.”

3- “No matter how dark the night may seem, it is still just night, and morning is bound to come.”

4- “Criticism is the soul of democracy. If democracy truly runs in your veins, you must embrace it.”

5- “India will neither allow itself to be looked down upon nor will it ever look up to anyone. India will now see eye-to-eye with her counterparts.”

6- “Fasting is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways.”

7- “I stand for peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace.”

8- “I believe that hardships exist to make me stronger, helping me grow and improve, not to leave me hopeless or discouraged.”

9- “Instead of dreaming about getting and becoming, dream of doing something.”

10- “The nation is everything, and serving the people is akin to serving God.”

11- “India's unity lies in cultural bonds... Kings and rulers were numerous, but India's unity lay in cultural bonds.”

12- “Death is certain. So why fear what is certain? You must commit to enriching your life before death comes knocking.”

13- “I never experience loneliness because I am an ardent believer in the philosophy of one plus one—Modi and the Almighty.”

14- “AI development is fundamentally a collaboration... No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India.”

15- “True contentment doesn’t bloom on its own; it grows from the depths of what you give.”