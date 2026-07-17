From Income-tax to National Honour: What are the 7 bills that will be tabled in the monsoon session of Parliament?

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday, with the government lining up at least 7 major bills for approval, including 2 legacy bills.

The monsoon session of the parliament will begin on Monday, July 20, and run till August 13. (ANI File)

The monsoon session of the parliament will begin on Monday, July 20, and run till August 13.

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According to officials quoted in a report by news agency ANI, the resolution of two legacy bills will be prioritised during the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha. These are the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the long-standing Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha on 15 December, 2025, and referred to a Joint Committee.

The government is further set to advance its legislative agenda during the upcoming Session, with plans to also introduce five new bills alongside two previously tabled measures. These five are:

The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, July 19, where it is expected to outline its legislative agenda, and opposition parties are likely to outline the issues they intend to raise during the session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, July 19, where it is expected to outline its legislative agenda, and opposition parties are likely to outline the issues they intend to raise during the session. {{/usCountry}}

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The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, is likely to begin at 11 am.

The opposition agenda

While the government is preparing its legislative plan for the monsoon session, the opposition is also gearing up with an agenda of its own. The leaders of opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, the opening day of the parliament session, to chalk out a joint strategy for the duration of the session.

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The opposition is expected to formulate its strategy for the Centre's legislative agenda and the issues it plans to raise during the session. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that the party would strongly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill if it were reintroduced during the Monsoon Session, alleging that the Centre was attempting to secure support for a measure that had earlier failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Ramesh also said the Congress would oppose several other legislations likely to be introduced during the session, including the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, and proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

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The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks.

The Opposition is also likely to raise the NEET-UG paper leak case and defence minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties in Operation Sindoor.