From Karnataka to Chhattisgarh, top 10 states with highest active Covid-19 cases

India on Sunday reported 311,170 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry's dashboard for tracking Covid cases in the country. The country, which is hit by the catastrophic second wave of the pandemic, reported a net decline of 55,344 active cases. The positivity rate has also declined to 14.66 per cent on Sunday, according to the data.

For the fifth time in the last six days, the number of daily recoveries surpassed daily new cases. 362,437 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate reaching 84.25 per cent.

At present, the active cases tally of the country stands at 3,618,458. Ten states constitute 74.69 per cent of the active cases in the country, according to government data.

The ministry on Sunday released a map showing the states with the highest number of active cases as of Sunday morning.

Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra to be at the top spot with the highest number of active cases amounting to 605,515.

Maharashtra, which used to have the highest active caseload is showing a declining trend owing to strict lockdown-like measures for over a month is at the second with 496,498 active cases.

Kerala has the third-highest active cases-445,692, as of Sunday 8am.

Rajasthan is also among the top ten states. It has 208,698 active cases.

Tamil Nadu, which has 207,789 active cases, is at the fifth spot.

Andhra Pradesh has an active caseload of 207,467.

Uttar Pradesh is at the seventh spot with 177,643 active cases.

In the east, West Bengal has the highest number of active cases-131,948.

Gujarat's active cases tally stands at 111,263.

Chhattisgarh is also on the list and has about 110,401 currently positive cases in the state, as of Sunday morning.

Out of these states, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan are showing a declining trend in the number of active cases, according to the ministry's data.