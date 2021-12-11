From Monday, unvaccinated won’t be allowed in public places in TN's Madurai

From Monday, people in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter public places, including business establishments and banks among others, news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing an order issued by the district collector.

“Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores,” the order read.

The order also said that the Madurai administration has taken measures to send people who have not yet been inoculated against Covid-19 to nearby vaccination centres.

The fresh order comes a week after the district administration said that those who have been vaccinated at all will not be allowed to public places in Madurai.

"One week has been given to people to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," district collector Aneesh Sekhar told reporters on December 4, according to ANI.

Sekhar said only those who have the certificate of vaccination will be allowed to enter these public places. The district collector added around 300,000 people in Madurai did not even receive a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, authorities in Tamil Nadu have administered nearly 75 million vaccine doses to those eligible till now. Of these, 47,109,548 people have received the first dose and the remaining 27,827,049 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The state recorded 688 new cases of coronavirus disease on Friday, which pushed the overall tally to 2,734,034. Eleven more people died and the state's death toll has climbed to 36,586. Active cases of Covid-19 and recoveries in Tamil Nadu stand at 7,821 and 2,689,627 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin.

