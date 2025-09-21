From ‘Neo-Middle Class’ to ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’: PM Modi’s buzzwords in speech on GST, 'swadeshi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday about the landmark overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, which is scheduled to be implemented on September 22. He announced the rollout as the beginning of a "GST Bachat Utsav", a festival of savings for Indian taxpayers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked shopkeepers to focus on retailing made-in-India products.(DPR PMO)

While highlighting the benefits of the new reforms and congratulating taxpayers, the Prime Minister introduced a series of catchy buzzwords that dominated his address.

Some of these buzzwords are “Neo-middle class”, “Bachat Utsav”, "Nagrik Devo Bhava" and “Made in India”.

Neo middle class

Modi used the term New Middle Class " to describe a growing section of over 24 crore Indians who have moved out of poverty into an improved socio‑economic status.

The reforms are being touted as ones that will benefit this large group, making essentials cheaper, simplifying taxes, and stabilising prices.

Bachat Utsav or GST Bachat Utsav

With this phrase, PM Modi signaled the government's aim to enable savings for households, by lowering GST on many everyday goods (household items, food staples, toiletries).

The reforms are being marketed like a festival of savings, as these are introduced during festivals. It’s about bringing relief directly to consumers.

Addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide "GST Bachat Utsav," benefiting poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

Nagrik Devo Bhava

Another key phrase that stood out in the Prime Minister’s address today was “Nagrik Devo Bhava", which he said was in line with his government's citizen-centric form of government.

PM Modi emphasised that the new GST reforms are built around the idea of putting the citizen first. He described the Indian taxpayer not just as a revenue contributor but as a nation-builder.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to "benefit greatly."