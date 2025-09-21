Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which will be implemented on September 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the new GST rate cuts will kick in.(PMO)

In his address to the nation, Modi said that the reforms in Goods and Service Tax will cut prices, boost middle-class savings, benefit youth, and drive growth. Follow LIVE updates.

In the 19-minute speech, Modi underlined that the GST realised ‘one nation-one tax’ dream and highlighted how the web of taxes and tolls had created hardships for business, consumers in India. He also emphasised self-reliance and pitched for “swadeshi” and made-in-India products.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address to the nation:

