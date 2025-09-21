PM Modi on 'Made in India', tax reforms, and next steps for India | Top quotes
In his address to the nation, Modi said that the GST reforms will cut prices, boost middle-class savings, benefit youth, and drive growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which will be implemented on September 22.
In the 19-minute speech, Modi underlined that the GST realised ‘one nation-one tax’ dream and highlighted how the web of taxes and tolls had created hardships for business, consumers in India. He also emphasised self-reliance and pitched for “swadeshi” and made-in-India products.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address to the nation:
- “Navratri festivities are commencing. I extend my wishes to all of you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and development. New GST reforms will be implemented since tomorrow's sunrise.”
- “GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story.”
- “... When India embarked on GST reform in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old history and creating a new one. For decades, our country's people and our country's traders were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, service tax—dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless checkpoints...”
- “In the new form, there will now be only 5% and 18% tax slabs. This means that most everyday items will become cheaper. Food items, medicines, soap, brush, paste, health and life insurance, many such goods and services will either be tax-free or only a 5% tax will have to be paid. Out of the goods which were earlier taxed at 12%, 99% of the items have now come under the slab of 5% tax...”
- “This reform is not only about reducing prices but about creating new opportunities. The savings of our middle class will increase, our youth will benefit, and the entire economy will gain momentum.
- “Decisions of raising I-T exemption limit, GST reforms will save people ₹2.5 lakh crore.”
- “Let us buy goods that are made in India… that carry the hard work of our youth… that hold the sweat and effort of our sons and daughters.”
- "To achieve the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), we must follow the path of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), and a significant responsibility to make India self-reliant lies with our MSMEs. Whatever the people of our country need and whatever we can produce domestically, we should make right here in India