‘Swadeshi’ key focus of Modi's address amid trade tension with US | What PM said in address to the nation

“Whatever we can make in our country, we must,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on Sunday, September 21, doubling down on the “swadeshi” and “made in India” pitch amid tensions over massive trade tariffs imposed by the US. People watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, at an electronics shop in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on Sunday, September 21. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In a 19-minute speech focusing at first on explaining the GST reforms that kick in on Monday, he laid much focus on self-reliance and small industry, repeating the pitch for “swadeshi” and made-in-India products.

He did not expressly speak on the tariffs, nor did he name the US or President Donald Trump, but the messaging for “swadeshi” remained a central theme, as it has been ever since India was hit by massive tariffs.

The tariffs mainly hit India's exports to the US, which are way lower than the imports, but Modi went with a wider theme of how manufacturing in India must be a prideful mission for all Indians — “from the small shopkeepers to the ones buying from them, everyone should be proud to say, ‘I sell swadeshi’, ‘I buy swadeshi’”.

In the first half of his speech, he spoke about the recent rate rationalisation in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The new rates, which bring down prices of hundreds of essential goods, kick in on September 22.

“Combined with the Income Tax relief (effectively zero tax for those with incomes up to ₹12 lakh a year), the GST reforms will now mean savings of ₹2.5 lakh crore for Indians,” he said.

Though Modi's government has clarified that the GST rate cut has nothing to do with the US tariffs, many from his party BJP and allies have spoken of an inverse effect. They argue that price cuts due to lower GST will spur consumption at home, thus cutting the need to export goods to the US or elsewhere.

Talks for a trade deal between the two countries continue. On September 22, India's commerce minister is traveling to the US for the next round of talks.