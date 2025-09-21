PM Modi speech live updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 5pm; Opposition asks if he'll speak on US tariffs, H-1B

PM Modi speech live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday. The address comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect. It also comes just a day after US President Donald Trump announced a steep hike in the H1B visa fees to $100,000, mostly affecting Indians....Read More

“PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The new GST rates will kick in on Monday, September 22, reducing the prices of many consumer products.

The government announced rate cuts on September 4 on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is levied on hundreds of items—from automobiles to daily consumer products. This was India's biggest indirect tax reform since the GST came into effect in July 2017.



Ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at him, asking whether he will address Donald Trump's India-Pakistan "ceasefire" claims and the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B visa holders, or just repeat what is already known on the new GST rates.