PM Modi speech live updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 5pm; Opposition asks if he'll speak on US tariffs, H-1B
PM Modi speech live updates: The details about the Prime Minister's address are still under wraps, but he is expected to talk about the GST reforms that are set to be rolled out on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday. The address comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect. It also comes just a day after US President Donald Trump announced a steep hike in the H1B visa fees to $100,000, mostly affecting Indians.
The new GST rates will kick in on Monday, September 22, reducing the prices of many consumer products.
The government announced rate cuts on September 4 on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is levied on hundreds of items—from automobiles to daily consumer products. This was India's biggest indirect tax reform since the GST came into effect in July 2017.
Ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at him, asking whether he will address Donald Trump's India-Pakistan "ceasefire" claims and the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B visa holders, or just repeat what is already known on the new GST rates.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak took a swipe at him.
“Whenever the PM addresses the nation, every citizen feels scared. At this time, the economy and inflation are at their peak and with folded hands, we will make a humble request: Let us live as we are being made to live,” he said.
PM Modi speech live updates: Address to nation amid strained India-US ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will come at a time when India's ties with the US have become frosty in the past few months due to Washington's 50 per cent tariffs, including an additional 25 per cent levy, on New Delhi over its purchase of Russian oil. It also comes just a day after Donald Trump hiked the H1B visa fees to a staggering $100,000.
PM Modi speech live updates: Akhilesh Yadav says government failed to protect Indians living abroad from violent attacks, visa fees and tariffs
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government, commenting that an emergency has struck India's foreign policy under it and that it has failed to protect the country from arbitrary tariffs and visa fees.
He also said the government has failed to protect Indians living abroad from violent attacks.
PM Modi speech live updates: Congress repeats ‘weak PM’ jibe
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress has again targeted him over Donald Trump's H1B visa fee hike. Randeep Surjewala called Modi a ‘weak’ PM.
"Due to the policies of a weak Prime Minister and a weak government, 85 lakh rupees will be collected from millions of youth in the country for H-1B visas to America...The result of this will be that Indians working in America will be forced to return to India. What could be a bigger failure than this?," he told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in less than an hour.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to extend his greetings for Mahalaya. “Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health,” PM Modi said in the post.
PM Narendra Modi has in the past taken to addressing the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019.
He also directly reached out to people through such addresses following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, informing them of lockdowns, offering them suggestions, or highlighting the government's measures to combat one of the most severe health crises to have hit the country and the world.
In 2021, PM Modi had addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce that his government was rolling back the farm laws, which were aimed at reforms in the sector but had drawn fierce protests from a section of farmers, especially of Punjab.
PM Modi speech live updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails GST reforms
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation and Uttar Pradesh a historic Diwali gift through GST reforms, providing relief on essentials while imposing higher taxes on drugs and wasteful spending.
Speaking at the launch of the NaMo Yuva Run for a Drug-Free India from his residence, CM Yogi added that to support youth aspirations, exemptions were extended to bikes, cars, houses, steel, cement and other necessities.
PM Modi speech live updates: What Is 'NextGen GST'?
Earlier this month, the GST Council introduced GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.
Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.
PM Modi speech live updates: Congress's swipe ahead of the address
In his address, PM Modi is expected to discuss the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, which is scheduled to be implemented on Monday (September 22).
The address will be livestreamed on the Prime Minister's YouTube channel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday.
