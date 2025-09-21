Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

GST Utsav starting Sept 22 will increase savings, bring happiness to families: PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 05:37 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the ‘NextGen GST reforms’, which will be implemented tomorrow, will be India's ‘Bachat Utsav.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the ‘NextGen GST reforms’, which will be implemented tomorrow, will be India's ‘Bachat Utsav.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(@NarendraModi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(@NarendraModi)

Addressing the nation on recent reforms, PM Modi said that the GST reforms will bring happiness to every family and will accelerate India's growth story.

Catch live updates here.

"When India embarked on GST reform in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing its old history and creating a new one. For decades, our country's people and our country's traders were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, service tax—dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless checkpoints," PM Modi said.

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework is scheduled to be implemented on Monday (September 22).

Earlier this month, the GST Council introduced GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / GST Utsav starting Sept 22 will increase savings, bring happiness to families: PM Modi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On