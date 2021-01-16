From NITI Aayog member to TMC leaders: List of prominent people who also got vaccinated today

With loud applause and cheers, India began the vaccination drive in the country on Saturday to inoculate millions of health workers and frontline workers in the first phase. During the first phase of the vaccination, which started on Saturday, healthcare workers and people who are working at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus disease will be vaccinated. In the second phase, people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions will be given priority. The vaccines will be available for the general public after the priority list is covered.

Several high-profile people including Randeep Guleria, the director of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla also got themselves vaccinated to inject confidence amid the concerns over its safety.

Here is the list:

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO: Poonawalla was among those who got vaccinated on Day 1. After receiving the shot, Poonawalla congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted a short video of him getting the vaccine. "I wish India and Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it's safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself," he said in the tweet.

NITI Aayog member: VK Paul was administered the Covid-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi. "I have taken Covaxin. Embrace the vaccine," he said after getting vaccinated successfully.

AIIMS director: Randeep Guleria was the third person to be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine along with Paul. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present during the vaccination process.

BJP leader: Mahesh Sharma was among the first lawmakers to get Covid-19 vaccine. Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at 11am at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27. He was kept under observation for 30 minutes after he was vaccinated.

West Bengal minister: Nirmal Maji, the state labour minister and a doctor, was administered the vaccine shot at Kolkata Medical college while chief minister Mamata Banerjee monitored the entire process.

TMC leaders: At least two legislators of the Trinamool Congress received Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of nationwide vaccination drive along with thousands of healthcare workers. Rabindranath Chatterjee, MLA of Katwa, and Subhash Mondol, MLA of Bhatar in East Burdwan district in south Bengal were among them.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals: Prathap C Reddy was also among the first recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine. "I am happy that I took the Covid-19 vaccine today. By the time I take a second shot, my immunity will increase. I hope everyone in India will also have the hope and confidence," news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.