Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

From Oct 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book online tickets for first 15 mins

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:25 pm IST

The railways said the change was being incorporated to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system are not misused by unscrupulous elements

NEW DELHI:From October 1, only people who have been authenticated using Aadhaar will be able to book reserved general tickets online during the first 15 minutes of opening of online general reservation on the IRCTC website and mobile app, the railways said in a statement on Monday.

Prayagraj Junction railway station (PTI)
Prayagraj Junction railway station (PTI)

The railways said the change was being incorporated to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements.

“Our focus is to ensure fair access to tickets and deliver the benefits of the scheme to genuine users. We had earlier introduced measures only for Tatkal booking, but with this step, the focus is to give just an opportunity to all genuine passengers,” a railways ministry official said.

From July 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users have been able to book online tickets under the Tatkal scheme. From July 15, the railways introduced an OTP-based authentication at passenger reservation system (PRS) counters and for authorised agents for booking Tatkal tickets.

Monday’s statement clarified that other booking channels would continue as before; railway counters (PRS counters) will have unchanged timing. Under existing rules, authorised ticketing agents are still barred from making bookings during the first 10 minutes of general reservations.

The rail officials have instructed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to update their systems to implement this policy, and directed zonal railways to publicise the decision.

As part of a major crackdown on the misuse of the Tatkal ticketing system, the railways have blocked 24 million user accounts and flagged another 2 million as suspicious in the past six months.

Currently, over 12 million of IRCTC’s 130 million registered users are Aadhaar-authenticated users.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / From Oct 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book online tickets for first 15 mins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On